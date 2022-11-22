Maguliano, Balowa star as EAC bows out with big win over Arellano

HOST Emilio Aguinaldo College ended its NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with a 63-62 overtime victory over Arellano on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Generals ended the stint with their third win in 18 games.

It was a sweet victory for EAC with several players stepping up.

JP Maguliano led the charge with 18 points and six boards, going 8-of-9 from the free throw line as his charities in the final 1:30 gave the Generals the 63-60 lead.

Nat Cosejo had 14 points, 14 boards, and four assists, and Ralph Bajon stepped up with 12 points and three rebounds.

Mac Balowa also saved the day for EAC, nailing a trey with 3.8 seconds left in regulation to make it 54-all. He finished with 12 points, eight boards, and three assists in the rare victory.

"Very proud," said coach Oliver Bunyi. "Kaya nga sabi ko kung nakuha lang namin yung ganitong character from the start, baka iba ang nangyari. But then again, there’s this still the future for them to play basketball and sana itong last game na ito, madala nila. On how to handle the pressure, how to keep composure, madala nila for the next season."

The Chiefs, meanwhile, capped off their campaign at 7-11.

Axel Doromal had a career night with 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the defeat.

Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Flores also ended with a double-double of 12 points, 10 boards, and four dimes.

The Scores:

EAC 63 -- Maguliano 18, Cosejo 14, Balowa 12, Bajon 12, Tolentino 3, Dominguez 2, Bacud 1, Luciano 1, Cosa 0, An. Doria 0, Umpad 0, Quinal 0, Angeles 0.

ARELLANO 62 -- Doromal 25, Flores 12, Talampas 12, Tolentino 5, Oliva 4, Mantua 2, Mallari 2, Oftana 0, Sunga 0, Abastillas 0.

Quarters: 13-15, 20-27, 35-41, 54-54, 63-62.