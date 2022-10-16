Dwight Ramos helps Hokkaido to a sweep of his former team Toyama

DWIGHT Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido completed a weekend sweep of his former team Toyama Grouses following an 88-85 escape on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Hokkai Kitayell.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard shot only 3-of-8 from the field for his six points but dished out seven assists and collected four steals and two rebounds to help Hokkaido earn back-to-back wins after a 0-4 start to the season.

Brock Motum led the Levanga with 25 points, seven boards, five assists, and three steals.

Matthew Wright also had eight points, four assists, and two rebounds as Kyoto Hannaryz beat SeaHorses Mikawa, 76-63, at Sky Hall Toyota, ending a three-game skid and climbing up to a 2-4 card.

Unfortunately, Kiefer Ravena's best effort still wasn't enough to stop Shiga Lakes from taking a 83-81 loss from Hiroshima Dragonflies at Ukaruchan Arena.

He had 13 points, five assists, and one board off the bench, yet Shiga got swept in this weekend series to slide to 2-4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Justine Baltazar only played a minute and 11 seconds and went scoreless for Hiroshima with this second straight win to improve to 4-2.

Thirdy Ravena also flirted with a triple-double but saw San-En NeoPhoenix bow to Ibaraki Robots, 96-94, at Hitachi City Ikenokawa Sakura Arena.

Watch Now

He gathered 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal off the bench as San-En saw the end of its three-game win run to drop to an even 3-3 slate.

The struggles also continued for Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who lost to Yokohama B-Corsairs, 88-78, at Yokohama International Pool.

The Filipino import came off the bench and got seven points and three rebounds, but Nagoya has now lost two of its last three games to fall to 4-2.

Jay Washington also had six points, two assists, and one rebound in garbage time as Ryukyu Golden Kings blasted Niigata Albirex BB, 99-65, at Okinawa Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was the third straight victory for Ryukyu, who moved up to 5-1.

In the second division, Jordan Heading had 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting from distance as Nagasaki Velca demolished Aomori Wat's, 97-80 at Goto Civic Gymnasium.

He also had five assists, a rebound, and an assist as Nagasaki climbed up to 5-1 with this fourth consecutive win.

Kagawa Five Arrows suffered their fifth straight loss with a 93-67 defeat to Kumamoto Volters at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Roosevelt Adams was once again held to just six points, while also nabbing five rebounds and two steals as Kagawa dropped to 1-5.

Kobe Paras was once again benched in Altiri Chiba's 87-78 win over the Fukushima Firebonds at Chiba Port Arena.

Chiba improved to 4-2 after this weekend sweep.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.