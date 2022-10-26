Chemistry a big reason for Nagoya's early success, says Ray Parks

BOBBY Ray Parks is the least surprised with how Nagoya Diamond Dolphins have performed early in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season.

With an intact core, the Filipino import says cohesion is the biggest reason for the team's 6-2 record, second in the 24-team field.

See Steals leader Dwight Ramos focused on helping Hokkaido compete

"We definitely enjoy playing with one another and it is a talented group. I feel like with the system, most of the people, on the players on the team knows the system already but it's more about refreshing and getting back into the rhythm of things," he said.

Parks isn't the only returnee for this season with imports Coty Clarke and Scott Eatherton also back in the fold.

Still part of Nagoya are top locals in Takumi Saito, Yutaro Suda, and Tenketsu Harimoto, while former New York Knicks center Maurice Ndour has only added ceiling and pedigree to the Diamond Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"To access a special talent like Maurice, it only makes us better. Going into this year, everybody's more comfortable in the role that we need to do more to succeed," observed Parks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nagoya has certainly matched those expectations including a sweep of Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido last weekend.

Watch Now

Being considered as one of the contenders have also challenged players like Parks to step up as he demands more from him to be a major contributor for the Diamond Dolphins this season.

"I just want to be more consistent on defense, for sure. And at the same time, just trying to get my teammates involved and create opportunities for them," said Parks, who currently averages 10.3 points on 38-percent shooting from deep, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.

"I feel like the way our system works is that the ball will always find you, you just have to find the correct shot. And this is about being patient and trusting in another."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.