Fil-Am Jalen Green commits to NBA G-League select program

TOP Filipino-American prospect Jalen Green is making a U-turn and staying Stateside as he has committed to the NBA G-League's select program.

The 18-year-old high-flyer made his announcement on his Instagram account early Friday (Manila time), spurning offers from Auburn, Memphis, and the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), contrary to the options he presented a day prior.

"It's been crazy but it was not agonizing. It was exciting," said Green, whose mom Bree is of Filipino descent with roots traced in Ilocos Sur.

"I think the main reason for this is I want to be better and be able to work to be stronger. I want to be ready when that time comes. At the end of the day, it was exciting for my family. But the ultimate goal is the NBA. That is why I decided to go join the NBA G-League select program."

Green, a five-star recruit and the MVP in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Cup, was also previously wooed by Kentucky, Oregon, Florida State, USC and Fresno State.

PHOTO: fiba.com

He has two gold medals for United States in the youth competitions and a 2020 McDonald's All-American.

NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim welcomed the 6-foot-5 Green's decision to enter the developmental league's select program despite being the no. 1-ranked recruit by ESPN for the Class of 2020.

"We’re thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League," he said. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League."

Green, who played for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, will be paid $125,000 in the five-month season while also having "the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development as he learns NBA-style basketball alongside veterans of the professional game while focusing heavily on life skills development."

He'll be suiting up for a still to be named team unaffiliated with the current G-League squads.