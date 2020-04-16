Fil-Am Jalen Green weighs next move: Auburn, Memphis or Aussie league?

TOP US high school prospect Jalen Green has narrowed down his choices to three options: enrolling at either Memphis or Auburn, or taking his talents to the Australian National Basketball League.

In a short clip posted on his Twitter account, the 18-year old Fil-Am wore an NBL shirt while wearing a Memphis cap while also showing off an Auburn jacket.

"Decisions," he captioned on the video shot inside the Green family home as he is set to announce his decision on Friday (Manila time).

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Green's mother Bree is of Filipino descent. The teen phenom has visited the country twice as a member of FilAm Sports in the NBTC National Finals in 2018 and 2019.

The sun and three stars of the Philippine flag can be seen in the poster of his impending decision on Instagram.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-5 high-flyer is one of the most sought after young talents, especially after his performance for the USA's youth team, where he won two golds and was even named as the MVP in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Argentina.

Green, a five-star recruit, was previously courted by Kentucky, Oregon, Florida State, USC and Fresno State, and is seen as one of the headliners of the 2021 NBA Draft class if he decides to turn pro early.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

If he indeed goes to Australia, he will follow the path previously treaded by LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, who spent a season in the NBL before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.