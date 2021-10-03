Jack Animam impressive in Serbian league debut

JACK Animam passed her first test in in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, leading Radnicki Kragujevac to a huge victory on Saturday.

Animam said she felt first game jitters but the UAAP MVP from National University came up with a solid 20 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist, including a clutch basket that helped her team seal a 78-77 victory over Proleter 023 .

"Pride na lang talaga yun. Gusto kong ipakita na kaya natin makipagsabayan dahil tayong mga Pilipino, hindi basta-basta sumusuko," the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya, the first homegrown Filipina to suit up professionally in Europe, told Spin.ph.

"Sobrang kinakabahan talaga ako. Hindi ko alam yung mararamdaman ko, halo halo na yung kaba at excitement dito sa panibagong chapter," she said.

Animam courageously matched up with her Serbian counterparts to impress in her debut.

Jack Animam with Radnicki Kragujevac

PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac on Instagram

"Laban na lang talaga. Kaya ang sarap sa pakiramdam na maganda ang naipakita ko dito sa first game ko," she said with a smile.

Animam says there's always room for improvement, after committing three turnovers in the game as well as shooting 4-of-9 from the free throw line.

"Yun yung mga i-need ko pa i-perfect sa practice. Gagalingan ko pa lalo sa mga susunod naming game," she said.

Animam certainly will have to step up his game as Radnicki prepares for defending champion Crvena Zvezda next Saturday.

