Jack Animam clutch in debut, lifts Serbian team to close win

JACK Animam made sure that her debut in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia season would be a memorable one as she towed Radnicki Kragujevac to a hard-fought 78-77 win over Proleter 023 on Saturday at SBB Hala Jezero.

The Filipina center had a game to remember, pouring her heart out with 20 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist.

Her biggest basket, though, came on a putback from an Andrea Glomazic layup miss to give Radnicki a 76-71 lead with 27 seconds left.

Tijana Cukic kept Proleter in the game with her killer treys, but Glomazic was a cool customer from the line, icing the game with a pair of freebies with five seconds remaining.

Milica Indic also played huge for Radnicki with her 18 points and seven assists, as Marijana Stojanovic had 11 points and four dimes off the bench in the season opener.

Ajsa Hadzic just missed out on a double-double with her eight points and nine rebounds, while Glomazic got seven to her name.

It was an inspiring rally from the Kragujevac-based squad which fought back from a 14-point second quarter deficit to level the game at 70 and set up the tight finish with seven minutes left in the clock.

Radnicki will take a one-week break before facing off against defending champion Crvena Zvezda next Saturday at home.

Cukic topped Proleter with 17 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with eight rebounds and five assists in the defeat.

