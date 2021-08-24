BOBBY Ray Parks is officially set to see action in Japan's pro league, signing a deal with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Spin.ph earlier reported Parks is in Japan for a B. League stint.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

This marks a fresh start for the beleaguered guard after a contract standoff with the TNT KaTropa.

The 28-year-old Parks is the latest Filipino to head to the top tier of Japanese pro basketball after Thirdy Ravena became the first last season.

Kiefer Ravena also has a contract with a Japan B. League first division team, set to join the Shiga Lakestars after his committment this season with NLEX in the PBA.

"I am honored to be part of the Dolphins and will do my best to bring the victory to the city of Nagoya. It is my honor and privilege to represent our team and I can't wait to get out there and compete and do our best to bring home a championship to the city of Nagoya. I'm excited to meet my teammates, management, and most especially all the fans," said Parks.

Parks will be joining a Nagoya team that just missed out on the playoffs in the 2020-21 B.League season, placing ninth with a 32-24 record.

Parks averaged 22.4 points on 46-percent shooting from deep, to go with 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals as he led TNT to the Finals in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark.

