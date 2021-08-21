Ray Parks in Japan to prepare for B.League debut: source

Bobby Ray Parks, Jr is in Japan where he will likely play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins when the B. League First Division season kicks off this coming September 30.

Sources confirmed to Spin.ph that Parks left Manila on Saturday evening and will undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the Dolphins’ practices.

The Dolphins will open the season on October 2 away to Sun Rockers Shibuya before they face the Hiroshima Dragonflies in their home debut at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium on October 9.

Parks was one of the players who benefited from the amended by laws of the B. League, which allows dual citizens to play as Asian imports.

The son of seven-time PBA best import Bobby Parks had a stormy end to his relationship with TnT Tropang Giga before he was released.

The coaching staff of Nagoya is very much familiar with Filipino players.

Nagoya fans anticipate Parks arrival

Newly appointed head coach Shawn Dennis was the same man who sources said eyed Kiefer Ravena and Ricci Rivero for the Shiga Lakestars before moving to the Dolphins.

Already, some fans of Nagoya are anticipating the impending arrival of Parks by posting his PBA highlights on social media.

