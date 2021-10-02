Ray Parks misses Nagoya season opener due to muscle strain

BOBBY Ray Parks will miss the 2021-22 B.League season opener of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Saturday.

The team shared that the second-generation star suffered a muscle strain during the team's practice, which ruled him out for the team's first game against SunRockers Shibuya.

Parks is looking for a fresh start with Nagoya after a tumultuous past few months with TNT where he was embroiled in a contractual standoff.

There's no denying of his talent, though, with the three-time ASEAN Basketball League MVP posting 22.4 points on 46-percent shooting from deep, to go with 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in 39.7 minutes with the Tropang Giga in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Nagoya is looking to break through to the playoffs this season after a 32-24 run last year which saw it finish tied at ninth place with Alvark Tokyo.

Without Parks, though, the Diamond Dolphins will rely on the likes of imports Shayne Whittington, Coty Clarke, and Scott Eatherton, as well as national team player Tenketsu Harimoto in the game against the SunRockers.

Nagoya did not announce if Parks will be cleared for the second of the two-game road trip against Shibuya on Sunday, still at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

