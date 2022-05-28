Brickman posts double-double as Kaohsiung sweeps Taiwan to gain finals

JASON Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas are heading to the T1 League Finals.

The Fil-Am guard was all around for the visitors as they swept their semifinal series with a 99-93 Game Two win over the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Friday at the University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

Brickman had 25 points from 4-of-6 shooting from deep, on top of 14 assists, four rebounds, and three steals as the top seed Aquas punched the first ticket to the championship series.

Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas had 27 points, three boards, two steals, and two blocks.

Hu Long-mao did his part with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Xavier Alexander did the yeoman job with his 12 points, nine boards, and four dimes for Kaohsiung.

The Aquas face the winner of the other bracket between the Taichung Wagor Suns and New Taipei CTBC DEA.

Diamond Stone led the HeroBears with 31 points and 18 rebounds, as former Star import Tony Mitchell got 24 points, six boards, five steals, and four assists.

