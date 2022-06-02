Jalen Green joins Davis, Battier, World Peace as EASL ambassador

FIL-Am Jalen Green provides a boost to the East Asia Super League (EASL) as he joins the group as its latest investor ambassador.

The 20-year-old guard of the Houston Rockets serves as the latest envoy of Asia’s premier basketball league together with former NBA players Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, and Shane Battier.

The EASL made the announcement on Thursday.

Green has been a two-time Philippine visitor, in 2018 and 2019, when he saw action in the NBTC tournament for the FilAm Sports USA team.

His mother Bree Purganan is from Ilocos Sur, whose father is a full-blooded Filipino.

Green was the leading scorer with averages of 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals for Team USA when it won a fifth straight title in the FIBA U17 World Cup, where the Fil-Am guard was named tournament MVP.

He played for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and prior to declaring for the NBA draft, suited up for the NBA G league Ignite where he briefly had Filipino prospect Kai Sotto as teammate.

Green made NBA history as the highest-selected Asian American player in the league (No. 2 overall) during the 2021 draft, becoming the third player to do so after Jordan Clarkson and Raymond Townsend.

He will be active in EASL digital content and activations moving forward.

The content produced with Green will provide an in-depth and authentic look into his everyday life focusing on his Asian heritage, NBA journey, fashion and more.

