PBA PH Cup finalists to officially represent country in EASL

THE champion and runner-up teams of the PBA Philippine Cup for Season 47 will be the country’s representative to the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The league Board made the decision to have the all-Filipino conference finalists play in the region’s new home-and-away tournament during the recent PBA annual planning session in Boracay.

“Sa huling planning session namin, ilalagay na nating yung champion at runner-up,” said Marcial in the weekly SPIN Zoom In. “Talagang yung top 2 for this all-Filipino.”

Previously, the league agreed the four semifinalists will be put in a lottery, with the top two teams to be picked representing Asia’s pioneering pro league to the meet that kicks off in late October.

There’s a hitch, though.

TNT won’t be having such benefit even if its finishes within the top 2 as the core of the Tropang Giga will make up the training pool of Gilas Pilipinas team that will be competing in the various windows of the FIBA qualifiers to the 2023 World Cup.

The Tropang Giga are currently the reigning and defending Philippine Cup champions.

“Hindi puwede ang TNT kasi yan ang core ng Gilas sa mga (FIBA) windows,” said Marcial.

In the event the Tropang Giga remain the champion, the second and third best teams will be going to the EASL, or should the TNT franchise finish runner-up, it would be the champion and third place team which get the two outright slots for the Philippines.

The EASL will feature champion ballclubs from the PBA, Japan’s B League, the Korean Basketball League, P. League + of Taiwan, and a guest Bay Area Dragons of Hong Kong representing Greater China.

The grand champion will receive the top purse worth $1 million.

