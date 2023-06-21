Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Ginebra, Bay Area Dragons set for rematch in EASL group stage

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Kobey Lam defense Scottie Thompson Bay Area vs Ginebra game 2
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    BARANGAY Ginebra is lined up for a rematch with the Bay Area Dragons when it makes its East Asia Super League (EASL) debut this October following the draw ceremony held in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

    The Gin Kings and the Dragons, who figured in a memorable PBA Finals last season that went down to the wire, were drawn in Group B with the Ryukyu Golden Kings of the Japan B.League and the Seoul SK Knights of the KBL.

    easl draw ginebra bay area dragons

    Ginebra and Bay Area battled in tightly-fought PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals early this year, which the Kings won in seven games.

    TNT Tropang Giga meanwhile, was drawn in Group A together with Taipei Fubon Braves, Chiba Jets, and defending champion Anyang KGC.

    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

