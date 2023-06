FROM Lithuania to Korea.

Juan Gomez De Liano's basketball journey will now take him to the Korean Basketball League where he just signed up with the Seoul SK Knights.

PHOTO: SK Knights

JDL was officially welcomed by the franchise on Tuesday after agreeing to a three year deal, the final year being a player's option.

He previously suited up for the BC Wolves of the Lithuanian Basketball League.