Evan Nelle suspended one game for unsportsmanlike foul vs Adamson

LA Salle will miss the services of Evan Nelle for the start of its second round in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Evan Nelle suspended

The UAAP, led by basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann, handed down the one-game suspension on Friday for the unsportsmanlike foul he committed in the Green Archers' game against Adamson.

It was the third time this season that Nelle was called for the foul, with the latest being at the 2:13 left in the first quarter when he tried to trip Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa.

He will serve his ban on Saturday against University of Santo Tomas.

Nelle led the league with his 7.8 assists in the first round, to go with his 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

Without him, La Salle will have to rely on the likes of Schonny Winston, Mark Nonoy, and Penny Estacio as it tries to move up from its 3-4 record.

