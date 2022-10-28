Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 28
    UAAP-MENS

    Evan Nelle suspended one game for unsportsmanlike foul vs Adamson

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Evan-Nelle La Salle vs Adamson
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    LA Salle will miss the services of Evan Nelle for the start of its second round in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

    Evan Nelle suspended

    The UAAP, led by basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann, handed down the one-game suspension on Friday for the unsportsmanlike foul he committed in the Green Archers' game against Adamson.

    It was the third time this season that Nelle was called for the foul, with the latest being at the 2:13 left in the first quarter when he tried to trip Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa.

    He will serve his ban on Saturday against University of Santo Tomas.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Nelle led the league with his 7.8 assists in the first round, to go with his 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

      Without him, La Salle will have to rely on the likes of Schonny Winston, Mark Nonoy, and Penny Estacio as it tries to move up from its 3-4 record.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again