Letran's Fran Yu signs with Filbasket club Batangas City

FRAN Yu is set to suit up for Filbasket team MTrans Buracai de Laiya - Batangas City.

"Excited ako kasi new league ito and new team na naman, so kailangan magpakita at ma-kundisyon para na rin maging ready kasi malapit na mag-NCAA," Yu told Spin.ph.

Filbasket plans to open its tournament on Thursday even as the Games and Amusemens Board threatened legal action if it pushes through.

The NCAA Finals MVP will be joining Batangas crew which features former PBA players Gabby Espinas, Jeff Viernes, Aaron Aban, Ken Bono, Marcy Arellano, Chito Jaime, Adrian Celada and Pamboy Raymundo.

Fran Yu is suits up in the Filbasket after a stint in the MPBL.

Yu is also excited to play against fellow Letran Knights, namely Rhenz Abando and Ato Ular of the San Juan Knights - Go for Gold, Jeo Ambohot of Pasig - Sta. Lucia Realtors, and Pao Javillonar of 7A Primus.

"Magandang pagkakataon ito kasi makakalaban ko ang teammates ko. Iisipin namin parang practice lang ito at may chance kami na makapagpa-kundisyon habang naghihintay na payagan ang NCAA," he said.

Yu also suited up for the JPS Zamboanga City in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup season.

