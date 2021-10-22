Filbasket faces legal action from GAB if Subic bubble pushes through

FILBASKET is facing legal action from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) if it pushes through with its season on October 28 in Subic.

Filbasket debut faces delay

GAB legal division head Omar Benitez said Filbasket is not allowed to hold their basketball season, having not received a go-signal from the government agencies under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) that supervises sports in the country – GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

“In so far as the IATF rules, hindi sila allowed,” said Benitez during the GAB’s monthly press conference. “Hindi sila allowed. There’s no approval from GAB. There’s no approval from PSC.”

Filbasket, an amateur league, announced on Thursday that it will hold its inaugural season in Subic, having been allowed by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and the Regional Task Force 3 – Central Luzon to play the games in a bubble at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

A total of 11 teams are set to see action in the tournament.

But Benitez said the clearance from SBMA and the Regional IATF is not sufficient for the competition to be held.

“Like I mentioned earlier, dalawang aspect kasi siya – approval ng GAB and PSC, and the pandemic concern. Assuming na inallow sila ng IATF sa local, meron pa rin silang sagutin because ‘yung sports aspect is not covered. Sino ang magreregulate, hindi lang from the aspect of sports regulation but also from the health and safety. Inappoint ang GAB, PSC, and DOH because ‘yan ang mga agencies na may expertise,” said Benitez.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Benitez said the GAB has already communicated with Filbasket about their concern about the staging of the league even before the announcement of the opening date, but hasn’t receive any response.

“Even before this thing came up, meron silang announcement, meron na kaming series of communications. It’s only now that we have to come out now na hindi puwede. We have been trying to get in touch with them,” said Benitez.

Continue reading below ↓

Benitez said that the GAB is already studying the legal implications if Filbasket goes on with their tournament, hinting that a cease and desist order could occur.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Benitez said GAB will enforce Presidential Decree 871 that placed professional basketball under its supervision.

“We will be attacking it from the point of view of PD 871 on the regulation of professional basketball by the GAB. It’s non-negotiable so we have to put our foot down.”

When asked about whether GAB will enforce a cease and desist order, Benitez said: “In a hypothetical situation, hypothetically, the answer is yes.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.