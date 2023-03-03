For speaking his mind, Thirdy stirs up a firestorm

CHICAGO - Having talked with them for a couple feature stories in the past, I can attest that brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are not attention-seekers and that they'd rather be low key.

But by virtue of their celebrity status, the limelight always shines above them. And that isn't necessarily a good thing.

Such was the case yesterday when a social media post by younger brother Thirdy turned into a firestorm.

After TNT and San Miguel Beer were slaughtered by a combined 61 points during their openers in the EASL Champions Week in Utsunomiya, Japan, Thirdy hopped on Twitter.

"And they thought playing here was easy,"

With the strength of his 191,800 followers, Thirdy's tweet, as of posting time, had generated 265,000 views, 208 retweets and 196 quotes.

Sadly, there was also an abundant sprinkle of pariah dust.

"Bobo" and "bus rider" were among the derogatory remarks. "Hambog" and "soft" were thrown in there, too, along with some other choice words that decency demands not to be reprinted here.

WHY DO THIRDY AND KIEFER INCITE SO MUCH HATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Being famous sucks, I guess. It invites jealousy.

Being rich, each making reportedly upwards of $30,000 a month playing in the Japan B.League doesn't help, either. Add that mix into a culture where crab mentality permeates then you have a potent potable.

I get it, people need to vent to advocate for their own biases. And with technology just on the tip of their fingertips, hurling mud and insults can now be done easily, digitally.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But the hatred here is misdirected.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

In that seven-word tweet, clear as dark ink, Thirdy did not criticize the PBA or look down on any player. He was simply stating a matter of fact, that balling in Japan is not as easy as shooting free throws.

The former Ateneo star and current San-En NeoPhoenix Asian import was merely speaking his informed mind.

And the numbers support him: Utsunomiya Brex 99. Talk N' Text 66. Ryukyu Golden Knights 96. San Miguel Beer 68.

BLAME IT ON THE PBA

The angst Thirdy is getting here should be lathered all over the PBA for allowing two demonstrably unprepared teams to walk into a massacre against superior competition playing in their homecourt and homeland.

If the PBA wants to measure its strength against our Asian neighbors, it must let the teams it chooses to represent their league have more preparation time while ensuring that said teams are armed with the appropriate firepower as it pertains to imports.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

You just can't waltz into the best of the best when some of your key players are in the midst of Gilas and Governors' Cup duties.

Somebody in the PBA office dropped the ball and poor Thirdy Ravena got crucified for pointing out the consequences of playing against hybrid teams on his side of the basketball fence.

If Thirdy learned a lesson here, it's gotta be this.

To tweet the God honest truth is human. And getting bashed for it is not divine.