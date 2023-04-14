New coaches make debut in Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup

ATENEO and Letran lead the teams competing in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup set to open on May 6 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blue Eagles and the Knights, reigning champions in the UAAP and the NCAA respectively, get to test their pool of players in the annual preseason tournament now on its 16th edition before their mother leagues.

National University, champion in last year’s edition with John Lloyd Clemente as the MVP, is also expected to figure prominently in the competition.

New coaches in Topex Robinson of La Salle, Denok Miranda of Far Eastern University, Chico Manabat of Arellano, John Kallos of San Sebastian, and Jerson Cabiltes of Emilio Aguinaldo College will also be making their preseason debuts.

A coaches’ meeting is set next week to finalize the other details such as participating teams and tournament format.

League chairman Rey Gamboa, commissioners Joe Lipa and Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Bennett Palad, media head and consultant Virgil Villavicencio, and marketing and finance head Diana Layug will oversee the tournament.