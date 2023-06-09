Perpetual brings down Letran to claim top seed in Filoil Cup playoffs

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help used a strong second-half to post a 81-68 victory over Letran and claim the top seed in their group in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Friday in San Juan.

National University, meanwhile, overcome a poor first quarter to beat Far Eastern University, 73-65, and secure the third seed in their group behind La Salle and University of the Philippines.

The Bulldogs will play College of St. Benilde in the quarterfinals.

Jielo Razon and Arthur Roque led four Perpetual players in double figures with 19 points apiece as the Altas secured the top seed in their group to face the winner of the play-in game between Jose Maria College and the fourth-ranked team in Group II.

The Knights will need to go through a play-in game against Guang Ming College to advance to the quarterfinals of the Filoil cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Forward Christian Pagaran followed suit with 15 points and five boards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from outhustling the Knights off the glass, 44-34, Perpetual’s stifling defense enabled them to outscore the reigning NCAA champions in the second half, 45-29.

Veteran guard Kurt Reyson led Letran with 24 points and three assists. Kevin Santos added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

PERPETUAL 81 - Roque 19, Razon 19, Pagaran 15, Abis 12, Boral 3, Ramirez 3, Ferreras 3, Nitura 2, Barcuma 2, Cuevas 2, Sevivlla 1, Nunez 0, Gelsano 0, Orgo 0

LETRAN 68 - Reyson 24, Santos 12, Cuajao 10, Go 10, Alarcon 4, Fajardo 3, Tolentino 3, Javillonar 2, Ariar 0, Nunag 0, Bojorcelo 0, Guarino 0, Bautista 0, Miclat 0, Morales 0

QUARTERS: 17-20, 36-39, 60-53, 81-68

SECOND GAME

NATIONAL U 73 - Figueroa 11, Enriquez 11, Palacielo 8, Malonzo 7, Manansala 7, Yu 7, John 6, Baclaan 6, Lim 6, Diassana 4, Gulapa 0, Parks 0, Casinillo 0

Watch Now

FEU 67 - Faty 14, Montemayor 14, Bagunu 9, Anonuevo 7, Alforque 7, Felipe 4, Pasaol 4, Sleat 2, Ona 2, Macapagal 2, Songcuya 2, Guibao 0

QUARTERS: 19-32, 39-44, 56-50, 73-67