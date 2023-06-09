John Lloyd Clemente skips final year at NU to play for Pampanga in MPBL

JOHN Lloyd Clemente has opted to forego his final season with the NU Bulldogs to turn pro.

The 6-foot-3 cager will be taking his talents to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

Clemente, who departs as NU's longest-tenured player, expressed his gratitude to the school where he launched his basketball career a decade ago.

"Maraming salamat sa NU community sa pag-support sa'kin sa 10 years na paglalaro ko sa NU. It's been an honor na makapaglaro para sa Bulldogs at Bullpups," the 24-year-old winger said.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

Clemente will leave National University with a juniors title under his belt and a seniors' Final Four appearance in what turned out to be his final salvo as a Bulldog in Season 85.

"Siyempre, nagpapasalamat kami kay [John Lloyd] para sa lahat ng nagawa niya para sa NU at sa NU community," NU head coach Jeff Napa said.

"Naging patunay siya dun sa programa namin from juniors to seniors at pati na rin sa 'Education that works,'" he added.

With Mike Malonzo and Patrick Yu left as the team's senior leaders, Napa remains confident in the beholden promise of the Bulldogs' young core.

"Wala namang magbabago. Trabaho pa rin kami, stick to the system," he said. "Tulad ni [John Lloyd], who passed the baton sa next generation ng NU Bulldogs, very confident kami na yung mga naiwan, ibibigay nila yung best nila."

NU's Season 86 roster will feature the likes of returning young guns Kean Baclaan and Steve Nash Enriquez alongside top prospect and reigning UAAP juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy.