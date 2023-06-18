Bronny's teammate Harold Yu, CBA top rookie, in China pool for Fiba World Cup

SEVEN-foot-three Harold Yu, the Chinese Basketball Association Rookie of the Year in 2022, looks to make his debut for China’s senior team in the Fiba Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.

The 20-year-old Yu Jiahao, who played with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon, is the only seven-footer in China’s 18-man pool for the world meet set Aug. 25 to Sep. 10.

Yu went undrafted from the 2022 NBA pool of rookies.

The extended roster has four 6-foot-11 players, including the returning Wang Zhelin and Zhou Qi from the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China.

Also listed from China’s previous world cup squad are Zhao Jiwei, Sun Minghui, Zhao Rui and Fang Shuo.

Cheng Shuaipeng and Hu Jinqiu are the other 6-foot-11 players in the pool.

Completing the pool are Zhang Zhenlin, Fu Hao, Zhu Junlong, He Xining, Zhou Peng, Hu Mingxuan, Du Runwang, Zeng Fanbo and Cui Yongxi.

China was drawn with South Sudan, Serbia and Puerto Rico in Group B, with pool matches set in the Philippines.