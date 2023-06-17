Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jamie Malonzo joins Gilas Pilipinas training in Laguna

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JAMIE Malonzo is back as Gilas Pilipinas shifted to the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

    Malonzo were among those who participated in the Saturday morning workout along with Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, CJ Perez, Ange Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, AJ Edu, Chris Newsome, based on an Instagram post by Gilas coach Chot Reyes and a post by the Inspire Sports Academy Facebook page.

    See Dwight Ramos 'in the best shape of his life' as he joins Gilas camp

    Malonzo missed the first week of training at the Meralco Gym for the Fiba Basketball World Cup opening in August.

    More players are expected to come in the coming days before Gilas leaves for its Europe training camp.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

