Wonder boy Luka Doncic casts magic in first World Cup stint

LUKA Doncic stamped his class in his first FIBA World Cup foray.

The main man of the Slovenian national team amassed 200 plus points as a rookie in basketball’s biggest stage after playing in just a total of eight games at the end of its campaign in the quadrennial showcase on Saturday.

Doncic just came two assists short of a triple double after finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in an 89-85 win over Italy at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The win was the first for the Dallas Maverick star in his first visit in Manila, but good enough to power his side to a seventh place finish after failing to qualify in the 2019 World Cup edition in China.

Aside from his total scored points, the 24-year-old Slovenian also capped his first World Cup campaign by grabbing 50 plus rebounds and dishing 40 plus assists, becoming the first player to do so in the tournament in the last 30 years.

And he’s in great company.

By reaching 200 points in eight games, he became only the fourth player to tally such output in the same number of games or less after Korean legend Shin Dong-pa (7 games in 1970), Nikos Galis of Greece (6 games in 1986), and Croatian Drazen Petrovic (8 games in 1986).

His teammates and coach were no longer surprised with the feat.

“We know what kind of guy we have. He’s our wonder boy,” said Slovenian guard Zoran Dragic. “Obviously, he deserves to be among these big names, and he shows in every game and practice what kind of kid he is. He will accomplish even more in his career.”

Coach Aleksander Sekulic added, “To have Luka at this age and this elite club, I think it’s a big honor for him and a big honor for us as a country like Slovenia to have such a player. He showed his greatness not only as a player but also as a person.”

Doncic has been playing at a highest level that Dragic, at 34 years old, can’t imagine he’s actually 10 years older than Luka and 12 years ahead playing with the national team.

“I still can’t believe he’s 24,” he said with a smile.

