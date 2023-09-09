Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Luka Doncic flirts with triple-double as Slovenia nips Italy for seventh place

    Doncic dishes assist that gave his country the lead for good as he finally wins on PH soil
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Luka Doncic Slovenia vs Italy
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    LUKA Doncic won in his final game in Manila for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup as Slovenia beat Italy, 89-85, to take seventh place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in front of 10,075 fans that still came out even with only rankings to play for as Slovenia finally won on Philippine soil after being relegated to the classification round.

    Doncic was crucial in the endgame, and it’s not because of a shot. The Dallas Mavericks star issued a pass to Jakob Cebasek, who nailed a corner three from left to give Slovenia an 86-85 lead, enough to grab the win.

      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

