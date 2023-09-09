Luka Doncic flirts with triple-double as Slovenia nips Italy for seventh place

LUKA Doncic won in his final game in Manila for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup as Slovenia beat Italy, 89-85, to take seventh place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Slovenia vs Italy recap Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 battle for seventh

Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in front of 10,075 fans that still came out even with only rankings to play for as Slovenia finally won on Philippine soil after being relegated to the classification round.

Doncic was crucial in the endgame, and it’s not because of a shot. The Dallas Mavericks star issued a pass to Jakob Cebasek, who nailed a corner three from left to give Slovenia an 86-85 lead, enough to grab the win.

