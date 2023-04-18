COLUMN: Without commitment, Gilas can forget about SEA Games redemption

IT'S the act of basketball negligence that is going on at Gilas Pilipinas these past two Mondays, which is unsettling given that the 32nd SEA Games is a mere 17 days away.

Last April 10, practice was canceled after only seven of the 28 souls in the pool showed up for some much-needed gym work. And on Monday, there were barely enough bodies, ten according to a TV5 report, for a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

Here's what Gilas coach Chot Reyes can do about these absences.

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Although they get bonuses for wins, players that are in this current pool don't get paid. Therefore, they cannot be bothered, let alone obligated, to attend practice.

Other than threatening to drop them from the pool for unexcused absences, Reyes really has no disciplinary tooth to bite the non-conformists.

And that's a problem.

After Gilas failed to win the gold medal in the 31st edition of the Games last May, this year's squad was supposed to be on a mission of recovery.

IN FACT, THEY COINED A CORNY TERM FOR IT: "THE REDEEM TEAM"

If this lack of quality time together keeps on as the clock ticks, the final roster we're sending to Cambodia might be lucky to even redeem silver.

After that Hanoi ambush where Indonesia flatlined Gilas, 85-81, there was a lot of talk about shock and sadness, which eventually led to the angry call for vengeance and getting back the gold medal that was ours for the last 33 years.

Turns out to be just lip service.

Because here we are 11 months later, still stuck on the same things that led to Gilas' demise in Vietnam: Lack of practice. Lack of preparation.

Blaming the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) or Chot Reyes for this practice anomaly is lazy, convenient, and wrong.

As John Heywood said in his collection of proverbs: "You can lead a horse to water but you can't force it to drink."

Players take all of the blame here, especially those who have no valid excuse that they are currently playing in the Governor's Cup Finals. Apparently, the thought of being in the SEA Games roster doesn't thrill them as much as being in a high-profile World Cup roster would.

AND THAT'S A CRYING SHAME

Commitment to play for the country should be as unconditional as love. It should not be premised on whether there are incentives for practices or bonuses beyond games won or that the contest is played on a larger stage.

That's what sacrifice is all about, isn't it?

I guess it's all about the money and the prestige

A contributor to this lack of practice woes is a familiar three-letter acronym.

The PBA.

Eleven of the players in the pool are associated with Ginebra and TNT and are, except for injured Roger Pogoy, active participants in the ongoing championship round.

If the PBA is really sincere in wanting to help the SBP as it pertains to players' availability, it must make sure their calendar of events do not overlap during the times when Gilas is gearing for competition.

Unlike some players who cannot be burdened to drive themselves to practice, the PBA doesn't seem to want the SEA Games to get in the way of business.

Oh well, what else is new?