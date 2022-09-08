Spain secures top spot in group play with squeaker over Turkey

WILLY Hernangomez showed the way as Spain secured the top spot in Group A of EuroBasket 2022 with a 72-69 victory over Turkey on Wednesday in Georgia.

Hernangomez scored 125 points on 6 of 9 shooting in over 19 minutes of action as Spain finished group play with a 4-1 record.

The win set Spain up with a match against Lithuania in the Round of 16.

Lithuania wound up in fourth spot in Group B.

Cedi Osman plays 37 minutes, shooting 7 for 14. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Cedi Osman led Turkey with 20 points on 7 for 14 shooting, while Furkan Korkmaz shot 6 for 17 and wound up with 16 points.

Turkey ended up with a 3-2 mark and will take on France, the No. 3 team in Group B behind Slovenia and Germany.

