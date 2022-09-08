Luka Doncic scores 47 as Slovenia downs Gobert-led France

SLOVENIA scored a big win ahead of the Round of 16 in EuroBasket, beating France behind another big game from Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks star came up with 47 in an 88-80 victory on Wednesday in Cologne.

Doncic went 15 for 23 in almost 39 minutes of action, finishing with seven rebounds and five assists.

Goran Dragic scored 14 on 6 for 13 shooting as Slovenia ended up with a 4-1 record.

Rudy Goberty shoots 9 for 10. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The defending champions take on Belgium in the round of 16.

France ended up with a 3-2 record.

Rudy Gobert scored 19 points on 9 of 10 shooting in 29 minutes of play.

Evan Fournier shot 6 for 14 and finished with 15 points.

