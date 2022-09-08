Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Luka Doncic scores 47 as Slovenia downs Gobert-led France

    2 hours ago
    Luka Doncic comes up with another huge performance, scoring 47 against France after a 36-point game against Germany.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    SLOVENIA scored a big win ahead of the Round of 16 in EuroBasket, beating France behind another big game from Luka Doncic.

    The Dallas Mavericks star came up with 47 in an 88-80 victory on Wednesday in Cologne.

    Doncic went 15 for 23 in almost 39 minutes of action, finishing with seven rebounds and five assists.

    Goran Dragic scored 14 on 6 for 13 shooting as Slovenia ended up with a 4-1 record.

    Rudy GobertRudy Goberty shoots 9 for 10.

    The defending champions take on Belgium in the round of 16.

    France ended up with a 3-2 record.

    Rudy Gobert scored 19 points on 9 of 10 shooting in 29 minutes of play.

    Evan Fournier shot 6 for 14 and finished with 15 points.

