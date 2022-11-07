Where to watch Gilas road games vs Jordan and Saudi Arabia

MIDNIGHT hoops are upon us again as Gilas Pilipinas hits the road for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines will be playing in enemy territory this November with two away games.

Already qualified as one of the hosts, the Pinoys will still be gunning for a sweep as it sits with an even 3-3 record in Group E. With Jordan Clarkson in the August window, the Philippine team went 1-2.

First up for Gilas will be Jordan before one final clash against Saudi Arabia three days after as countries make one final push to make it to next year's big dance.

Here are the Philippines' schedule for the upcoming window:

Nov. 11 (Friday)

12 a.m. - Jordan vs Philippines

Prince Hamza Hall, Amman

Nov. 14 (Monday)

12 a.m. - Saudi Arabia vs Philippines

King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

One Sports hasn't released an official schedule yet, but as the case in the past windows, Gilas Pilipinas games will be shown live as the official Fiba broadcaster in the country.

Live coverage and replays will also be shown at One Sports+.

Mobile users can also watch the games in real time through their devices via the Cignal Play app, while Smart subscribers can enjoy the games in the Smart GigaPlay app.

Hoop afficionados who are intent to keep up with the other international games, not just with the Asian qualifiers but also the other continental qualifiers happening simultaneously can log through Fiba's over-the-top streaming service Courtside 1891.

It offers an introductory 10-minute game highlights for free for its Courtside 1891 Plus account where fans must register to gain access to extended highlights and a curated feed; and a Max pass, a paid subscription that gives fans access to live games and full on-demand replays.

