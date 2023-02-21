Amid spate of Gilas injuries and pullouts, Dwight Ramos 'just shows up'

DWIGHT Ramos said the invaluable experience gained from playing in all the windows of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers will come in handy if he is called up to the Gilas Pilipinas team in the August showcase.

Ramos is in line for an appearance in the sixth window of the Asian qualifiers, meaning he would've played in all 12 Gilas qualifiers once the Lebanon game on Friday and Jordan match on Monday are done.

The Levangga Hokkaido cager said that experience will make him a better player if called up for the Fiba Basketball World Cup set in August.

“It’s just my goal to play as much as I can especially in these international games,” said Ramos on Monday. “The more international games I play, you just get used to being out there. When the World Cup in August comes, I won’t be nervous, no nothing because I have so much experience playing.”

“That’s kind of my reason in playing all the windows. (It) is to get that experience. So that when I’m out there on the big stage, I’m used to it already,” said Ramos.

Ramos has been part of different Gilas teams over the past windows – from coach Tab Baldwin to Chot Reyes, from a team of amateur and collegiate stars to a PBA-reinforced squad, from Jordan Clarkson to Justin Brownlee.

Ramos played down his availability in all six windows, saying he was simply answering the call of flag and country.

“I just show up,” said Ramos. “Every time I’m called up, I show up. And I just follow the instructions like a soldier. I just come here, do my job, and listen to the coaches.”

“If I get picked, I get picked. If not, then time to work so I can be picked next time,” said Ramos.

Ramos said he looks forward to this coming window as it will be the first time he will play at the Philippine Arena. He also hopes to get back at Lebanon, a team they lost to on the road, 85-81, last August.

“I really think we should have won that game. We let it slip in our hands. But hopefully, we can win this time on our home court,” said Ramos.

“I think it played an advantage to them in their home court. When they make a shot, the whole gym was loud. It was just ringing. Can’t really call our plays. Mostly, hand signals. If we can get that from them (at the Philippine Arena), it should give us an advantage,” said Ramos.

"Hopefully, USA," said Ramos, referring to his desire to play against the big guns of the tournament.