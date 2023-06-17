Vanessa de Jesus vows to help bring in more Fil-Am players for Gilas Women

THERE will be more Filipino-Americans joining the Philippine women’s basketball team, according to Vanessa de Jesus.

Slated to play with Gilas Women in the upcoming Fiba Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney, the incoming Duke senior said that she is looking to bring in more Fil-Am talents.

“I’ve been in contact with them,” she said, pertaining to other Fil-Ams in NCAA Division 1 like USC Trojan Kayla Padilla.

“I’m letting them know that look, we could team up, represent our culture, our family. So I think, [and] I hope I’ll just be the stepping stone for the future of other Filipino-Americans,” she added.

Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino wanted De Jesus in the national pool ever since she started out at Duke in the shortened 2019-20 NCAA season.

With the help of Fil-foreign agents Cris Gopez and Catherine Cortez, De Jesus was able to get her Philippine passport just last month.

Now De Jesus is set to take the Philippine team spot for a naturalized player in the regional tournament where they play against powerhouses like five-time defending champions Japan and hosts Australia.

De Jesus said she looks forward to finally being able to wear the Philippine jersey. She beefs up a squad led by the likes of Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Ella Fajardo, and Trina Guytingco.

“This is definitely something I’ve always been passionate about and now having this opportunity to do it with an amazing team, amazing coaching staff,” said De Jesus.

“Competing at this kind of level, it’s honestly a dream come true and I’m just really looking forward to the moment, to finally get out there and play with them.”

The Duke will join the team as it holds camp in Melbourne before heading to Sydney for the games slated June 26 to July 2.

The team looks to keep its place in Division A.