Vucevic, Montenegro refuse to be intimidated by Team USA

MONTENEGRO tries to give Team USA a run for its money as both countries open their second-round campaigns in the 2023 Fiba World Cup on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ranked 18th in the world, the Montenegrins put up a solid first round with two wins and one loss in Group D to join the Americans, Lithuania, and Greece in the second round in Group J.

Montenegro has leaned on Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 20.7 points on 57.9-percent shooting, seven boards, two blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 assists in 28 minutes.

But while they have one NBA star, Team USA has a constellation, with its entire 12-man roster playing in the NBA.

Tipoff is at 4:40 p.m. ahead of the 8:40 matchup between Lithuania and Greece.

Vucevic is not losing hope in their bid to become one of the top two teams in Group J that will qualify for the Round of 8.

“Just stay motivated, stay with it,” Vucevic said. “I know our chances aren’t high to get to the quarterfinals. But you never know in basketball. You have to stick with it. And for us as a country, to get to play against the US will be a huge thing, so we have to go out there and show our best.”

The Montenegrins are doing their homework against the Americans, who completed a three-game sweep of Group C, capped by a 48-point rout of Jordan on Wednesday.

“We’ll do the scouting. We’ll prepare for them,” Vucevic said. “For me, personally, I know a lot of these guys, so that won’t be a problem. I think we have to focus on us, try to improve the stuff we didn’t do well.”

Vucevic, though, somehow contradicted himself, knowing they’re up against the No. 2-ranked team in the world.

“Also, when we play against a team like that, scouting doesn’t really do as much. We just have to compete to our best and enjoy that game,” said the 6-foot-10 stretch big man, who has Kendrick Perry as his sidekick, with the naturalized point guard averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 25.9 minutes in the first round.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr is definitely not taking Montenegro and unbeaten Lithuania for granted.

“We know the competition is about to get tougher,” Kerr said.

“You get to the second round, the teams, it goes from 32 to 16. You’ve got the best teams now. We’re going to have to play really well to win,” he added.