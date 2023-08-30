USA completes sweep of World Cup Round 1 with 48-point rout of Jordan

THE Antman finally flipped the enlarge switch as he took his turn to shine brightest among Team USA’s Avengers.

USA vs Jordan recap Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023

Anthony Edwards proved the starting unit can live up to expectations as the Americans completed a sweep of the 2023 Fiba World Cup first round with a 110-62 victory over Jordan on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Edwards fired 22 points, eight boards, and four assists in less than 19 minutes of play to lead a Team USA side that had been relying on its second unit to break away in the first two games.

The Americans scored seven unanswered points to start the game and never looked back as they led by as many as 50 points to grab their third straight win in Group C.

They are already through to the second round where they will face the top two teams in Group D in Lithuania and Montenegro, forming Group J alongside the winner of the day’s second game between Greece and New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Averaging 13.5 points in the first two games, Edwards almost matched that right in the first quarter where he scattered 13 points, including a step-back three-pointer that gave them a 23-6 lead with a little over three minutes left.

While he carried the offense , Jaren Jackson Jr. anchored the defense, rejecting two shots in the opening period that set the tone for the blowout. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year of the Memphis Grizzlies finished with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Team USA coach Steve Kerr also mixed it up by putting Josh Hart in the starting five in place of Brandon Ingram as Hart repaid his promotion by grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.

Bobby Portis, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges were the other Americans who scored in double figures.

Walker Kessler also had an extended run, putting up eight points and three blocks in less than 12 minutes.

“It was fun when everybody gets to contribute and got off to a great start and set the tone early,” Kerr said.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Jordanians with 20 points, seven boards, three assists, and three steals, but made just six of his 16 shots in almost 36 minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

USA 110 – Edwards 22, Portis 13, Jackson 12, Brunson 10, Bridges 9, Banchero 8, Kessler 8, Reaves 8, Ingram 7, Haliburton 6, Hart 2

JORDAN 62 – Hollis-Jefferson 20, Ibrahim 10, Dwairi 9, Kanaan 5, Hawwas 5, Alnajdawi 4, Hussein 4, Hammouri 3, H. Abbas 2, Bzai 0, Z. Abbas 0

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarterscores: 31-12, 62-33, 87-49, 110-62