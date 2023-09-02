Lithuania's Valanciunas unfazed by Team USA: 'We're capable'

LITHUANIA tries to prove its undefeated record is no fluke as it goes up against Team USA on Sunday night in their bid to head into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Fiba World Cup on a high note.

Two of the four remaining unbeaten teams in this World Cup alongside Group K sides Germany and Slovenia, the Lithuanians and Americans face off at 8:40 p.m. in their final Group J match at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lithuanians are oozing with confidence after grabbing their fourth straight win, a 92-67 rout of Greece on Friday that clinched them a berth to Round of 8.

But Lithuania star Jonas Valanciunas, who had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, nine boards, three assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes, is careful not to get ahead of themselves.

“We didn’t prove anything yet. We’re still on a mission. We got to go further and further,” the New Orleans Pelicans big man said.

From favorites in their first four games, the Lithuanians are suddenly the underdogs as they face the mighty Americans, who overcame their first real test in an 85-73 win over Montenegro also last Friday.

But Valanciunas is up to the challenge as he battles Pelicans teammate Brandon Ingram and the rest of the Americans.

“It’s going to be even harder, but we’ll play even better. And we’re capable,” Valanciunas said.

“Every team is equal. Every team is fighting for something, so every team can give them hell. We’re going to fight. We’ll see what’s going to happen. The only thing I can promise is to play hard,” he added.

Lithuania needs to bring its A-Game against the Americans as Valanciunas teams up with star guard Rokas Jokubaitis, who put up 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, six assists, and three steals in 22 minutes against Greece.

“We got to stick together. We got to keep playing hard, and we’ll see what’s going to happen,” Valanciunas said.