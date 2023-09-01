Edwards saves day as Team USA survives scare from Montenegro

IN its toughest test yet, Team USA survived a scare from a hard-fighting Montenegro side, 85-73, to remain unbeaten in the 2023 Fiba World Cup in Manila on Friday.

Anthony Edwards, held scoreless in the first half, dished out a team-high 17 points and kept his word as the Americans won against Montenegro just as he vowed.

With Nikola Vucevic taking charge, the Montenegrins gave the young Americans a run for their money unlike any other foe the USA has faced thus far.

Vucevic provided the early scoring spark that allowed the Montenegrins to capitalize on an uncharacteristic slow start for USA.

Only few saw it coming, but the Americans were held under siege from start to finish and only held on to a slim two-point edge entering the final frame. The single-digit tug-of-war slowly ballooned to a 10-point lead for USA in the final two minutes, courtesy of clutch makes from Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves.

"We didn't start the game the way we wanted to. It wasn't the prettiest game but (these are) what FIBA games really are and we figured it out. Anytime you win, you feel good about it but we'll definitely watch some film and see how we can go better and prepare the right way against Lithuania," Haliburton said.

Embattled for the first time in four games, USA coach Steve Kerr gave credit to a 'well-coached' Montenegrin side after a fierce second round opener.

"I thought Montenegro was fantastic. That's a really well-coached team. They had their game plan, everybody knew their roles and they executed. They got 22 offensive boards and tried to pound us inside but I'm proud of our guys," Kerr shared.

"It was not our night offensively. I didn't think we moved the ball well at all and that is why we got into the trouble that we did. These games are gonna happen and you have to be able to fight throught them and I thought our guys did a great job," he added.

Jonas Valanciunas and European powerhouse Lithuania now stand in the way of a perfect record for Team USA as Montenegro eyes redemption versus Greece on Sunday.

The scores:

USA (X) - Edwards 17, Reaves 12, Jackson Jr, 11, Haliburton 10, Bridges 10, Banchero 8, Brunson 4, Hart 4, Kessler 4, Portis Jr 3, Ingram 2, Johnson DNP.

Montenegro (X) - Vucevic 18, Perry 14, Simonovic 9, Ivanovic 9, Dubljevic 8, Mihailovic 5, Radoncic 4, Radovic 4, Popovic 2, Ilic DNP, Drobnjak DNP.

Quarterscores: 19-18; 37-38; 61-55; 85-73.