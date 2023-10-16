Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kai Sotto camp expects 'very good year' upon recovery from back injury

    Kai headed in 'right direction for the future of Philippine basketball,' says Tony Ronzone
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto gilas world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KAI Sotto is primed to embark on a 'very good year' upon completing his recovery from a nagging back injury.

    In an interview with SPIN.ph, Kai's agent Tony Ronzone gave an update on the Gilas Pilipinas big man's progress as he continues to deal with back-related concerns since his NBA Summer League stint back in July.

    "He's doing great. Recovery's doing well and he's back on track. I think this is going to be a very, very good year for him moving forward," said Ronzone.

    kai sotto clarkson dwight ramos world cup

    As per his Japan B.League side Hiroshima Dragonflies' official site, Sotto is dealing with a herniated lumbar disc. The treatment period is listed as 'undecided' since he was placed in the league's injury list in late September.

    But for Ronzone, the sky's still very much the limit for Kai as the 21-year-old cager's young career is 'moving in the right direction.'

      "I'm just elated to be part of Kai (Sotto)'s career and we're moving in the right direction. He's got a 7-foot-2 body that can block shots, run the floor, and he can make plays on both ends," Ronzone shared.

      "You saw the minutes when he did come in in the World Cup, he played very well and he's moving on the right track for the future of Filipino basketball."

