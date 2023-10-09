COLUMN: Kai Sotto camp wants him 'stronger and healthy' for crucial 2024 push

CHICAGO - When the Hiroshima Dragonflies crashlanded following a collision with FE Nagoya in the opening Japan B.League action last Saturday, one player was noticeably absent.

Kai Sotto.

The 7-foot-4 center has been sidelined since landing in Hiroshima after his critically-acclaimed FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign with Gilas Pilipinas.

While Sotto is going through a rough patch right now, things are looking up for the former Ateneo high school star.

"Kai is still on the injured reserve list but he will be back very soon, probably two more weeks. He is feeling better, though, and ready to go soon. His back is feeling better and he's been back on the floor and slowly back in action." a source close to Kai told SPIN.ph.

Kai's camp also made it clear that Sotto is committed to the Dragonflies and that "he will stay in Japan for the 2023-24 season."

Once this season concludes, Sotto will then plot a return to the United States where he will put together another effort to make it to the NBA. This time around, once drastic change will be implemented.

"Big year for Kai to get stronger and healthy at 21. Then next year will be a big push for him. We would like him to add 15 pounds of muscle," his camp emphasized.

Under the tutelage of powerhouse agency Wasserman Sports, Kai made a significant shot at making the NBA last summer. He participated in three NBA mini camps - at Utah, Dallas and New York - and earned a roster spot with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, limited playing time and back spasms eventually derailed his plans.

Hopefully, with another year's worth of playing experience internationally, plus the 15 pounds of brawn that he is expected to load up with, 2024 will paint a better picture for the Filipino big man.

