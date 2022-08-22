Gilas sets 13-man squad ahead of game against Lebanon

JORDAN Clarkson and Kai Sotto, as expected, banner the Gilas Pilipinas crew for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this week.

Joining the two are Japan B.League imports Dwight Ramos, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks.

Completing the crew are PBA players Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson of Ginebra, Chris Newsome of Meralco, Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort, Calvin Oftana of NLEX, free agent Roosevelt Adams, and collegiate star Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios made the announcement on a special Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Monday.

Chot Reyes has one more player to cut. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Program director Chot Reyes will once again be tasked to lead the Philippines to start the second round as Gilas currently holds a 2-2 win-loss card in Group E.

The official 12-man pool vs the Cedars, though, will be announced on Wednesday on the eve of its game.

The team will leave for Beirut at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday midnight as it takes on Wael Arakji and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup silver medalists Lebanon.

Gilas will return to Manila on Friday as it prepares for its home game against Saudi Arabia on Monday at Mall of Asia Arena.

