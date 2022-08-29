Tim Cone not on bench in Gilas game against Saudi Arabia

TIM Cone wasn't around when Gilas Pilipinas battled Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier.

Cone was conspicuously absent from the Gilas bench as only deputy Jong Uichico and team manager Butch Antonio were beside head coach Chot Reyes at tip-off.

Cone accompanied the team during its game against Lebanon last week in which the Filipinos lost a close one, 85-81.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to issue any statement on Cone's absence.

In a text message to SPIN.ph though, Cone admitted not feeling well that he opted not to show up instead for the game against Saudi Arabia.

"I haven' been feeling well since I arrived from Lebanon," said the Barangay Ginebra mentor.

"I thought it better for the team for me to stay away for now. I'll resume my duties when I'm better."

