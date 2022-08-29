Chot Reyes hears boos from MOA crowd in Gilas game vs Saudi

CHOT Reyes just catch a break.

Fans, as expected, made their displeasure known as boos were constantly heard inside the Mall of Asia Arena whenever the beleaguered Gilas Pilipinas coach was shown on the giant screen above center court.

From the introduction of the players, where every Gilas player got cheered, Reyes got the opposite treatment as he was jeered by the packed crowd when his name was called by the stadium announcer.

Even when he was shown complaining about calls or pleading his case to the referees, the audience were giving the Gilas coach a hard time - all the more as the Philippines trailed early on.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The boos didn't stop even after Gilas went on a late run behind Jordan Clarkson and Dwight Ramos to open a 37-28 lead at halftime of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier.

Watch Now

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.