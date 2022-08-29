Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Aug 29
    FIBA

    Chot Reyes hears boos from MOA crowd in Gilas game vs Saudi

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Chot Reyes Gilas vs Lebanon
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    CHOT Reyes just catch a break.

    Fans, as expected, made their displeasure known as boos were constantly heard inside the Mall of Asia Arena whenever the beleaguered Gilas Pilipinas coach was shown on the giant screen above center court.

    [READ: Clarkson, Dwight provide one-two punch for Gilas]

    From the introduction of the players, where every Gilas player got cheered, Reyes got the opposite treatment as he was jeered by the packed crowd when his name was called by the stadium announcer.

    Even when he was shown complaining about calls or pleading his case to the referees, the audience were giving the Gilas coach a hard time - all the more as the Philippines trailed early on.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The boos didn't stop even after Gilas went on a late run behind Jordan Clarkson and Dwight Ramos to open a 37-28 lead at halftime of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier.

      Watch Now
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again