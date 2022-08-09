Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SBP still in talks with Kai Sotto camp, says Sonny Barrios

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Kai Sotto is set to return to the Adeliade 36ers in the NBL.
    PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers

    IT is still uncertain whether Kai Sotto would rejoin Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers later this month.

    Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) spokesperson and executive director Sonny Barrios said that talks are ongoing with the camp of the 7-foot-3 center, who is set to rejoin the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL after being left out of the NBA Draft.

    SBP is building a team around Jordan Clarkson for Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia later this month.

    Seven other players have been named to the national pool including brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena along with fellow Japan B.League imports Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos.

      "Gusto niyang lumaro for Gilas, but we still are talking to him," Barrios said in Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

      "Sana maging positive ang kampo ni Kai Sotto sa ating panawagan."

