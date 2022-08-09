It's decided: Clarkson ineligible to play as local for Gilas in Fiba events

JORDAN Clarkson can only suit up as a naturalized player and chances of the Fil-Am NBA player seeing action as a local for the Philippines in Fiba-sanctioned events has been shut down.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) spokesperson and executive director Sonny Barrios bared the development, saying the federation has accepted its fate with regards to the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year awardee.

"Hindi na pwede yung local. Tinanggap na namin na naturalized ang classification niya sa Fiba," he said in Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

It's a sad end to the Philippines' bid to have the Fil-Am gunner suit up as local after repeated pleas and lobbying to the Fiba Central Board.

"We tried our best. Maraming pagsisikap na makuha ang ating kagustuhan pero gagamitin na natin siyang naturalized. There's no turning back," said Barrios.

Clarkson will make his debut as a naturalized player this fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this August where Gilas will face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

"We are playing with the cards that are dealt to us," says SBP executive director Sonny Barrios. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Clarkson will be joined by Japan B.League players Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks, as well as UP Maroons star Carl Tamayo, La Salle's Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo's Francis Lopez in the pool which will also include PBA players.

Barrios stressed that the SBP did not simply drop the efforts to have Clarkson's status changed.

"We did not abandon. It's just that at the level of talks that we've had, kumbaga pag sinabing pasensiya na at hindi pwede, then we accept it," he said.

"I hope it would not appear like we abandoned it. Kasi kung sa usapang matino, pag nasabing hindi pwede, paulit-ulit ka pa. Ang ayaw natin masagot tayo na, 'What part of 'no' did you not understand?' Mahirap naman 'yun kung lalabas na mahirap tayong gumets."

"Gets na natin, tanggap na natin. Kaya nga tayo naman, puspusan tayong gagamitin ang kagalingan at karunungan ni Jordan Clarkson the best way we can. We are playing with the cards that are dealt to us. We'll not sit on our hands and feel sorry for ourselves."

"Hindi natin nakuha yung ideal, pero we'll still move forward."

