South Sudan beats China for first-ever Fiba World Cup win

THERE was no denying South Sudan this time.

Relying on a high 50 percent shooting from three-point range, the Bright Stars clinched a historic breakthrough win in the FIBA World Cup by downing Asian power China, 89-69, on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Carlik Jones and Majok Deng led South Sudan’s sizzling assault from three-point range, combining for seven of the team’s total of 15 three pointers.

In all, the Bright Stars shot 15-of-30 from beyond the arc for a high 50 percent shooting to highlight their first ever win in the quadrennial showcase.

“The first win is remarkable, it’s a great feeling for these players. I’m so excited and happy for them getting the first win in this World Cup. For this young nation, for the people of South Sudan, I know they’re tuning in. We got one but we’re not satisfied. And we’ll continue to focus and lock in for the next game,” said South Sudan coach Royal Ivey, the former NBA player and now an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets.

Jones, the 6-foot Chicago Bulls guard, finished with 21 points, six assists, and two rebounds to help South Sudan complete its unfinished business following its 101-96 overtime loss to Puerto Rico the other day in a game the Bright Stars led by as many as 12 points.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Deng added 12, Kuany Ngor Kuany had 16 Nuni Omot with 14, and Marial Shayok with 13 for South Sudan, which kept China winless in two outings in Group B and tied Puerto Rico at 1-1. Serbia is on top of the group with a 1-0 card.

The win by the Bright Stars also featured 16-year-old Khaman Maluach, who marked his World Cup debut with six rebounds, two blocks, and a single point in 16 minutes of play.

The 7-foot-2 South Sudanese is being projected as a top prospect for the 2025 NBA draft.

Held scoreless in his debut for China, Kyle Anderson (Kaier Li) finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, and added five rebounds, and three assists, although the effort was not enough for China, whose loss still left Japan as the only Asian country to register a win in this year's World Cup.

The scores

South Sudan (89) – Jones 21, Kuany 16, Deng 12, Omot 14, Shayok 13, Kacuol 6, Dech 3, Gabriel 3, Maluach 1, Bar 0.

China (69) – K Li 22, Zhao 13, Zhou 10, J. Zhao 6, Cui 6, Hu 5, P. Zhou 5, Wang 2, Zhang 0.

Quarterscores: 22-14; 44-40; 63-53; 89-69.