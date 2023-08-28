Kai Sotto says Gilas reunion with AJ Edu energized him

AFTER playing for just 73 seconds in the opener, Kai Sotto was finally unleashed in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup on Sunday during Gilas Pilipinas’ match against Angola.

Sotto had eight points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of play during Gilas Pilipinas’ 80-70 loss to Angola on Sunday. He was perfect from the field, making all three of his attempts including a hook shot shortly upon entering the game.

Sotto said a big reason for his good game on Sunday was being on the floor with AJ Edu, reunited in the seniors squad after being with Gilas Youth.

Sotto and Edu were together during the 2018 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship, the tournament were the Philippines was able to qualify for the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Championship, which Edu couldn't finish due to an injury.

“Mas lumalaki kumpiyansa ko kada rebound ko, kada stop namin, mas naha-hype ako lalo na kapag… Ewan ko, kapag kasabay ko si AJ, mas nae-energize ako lalo," said the 7-foot-3 Gilas slotman.

"Kasi naalala ko nung dati, nung Under-19 lang kami, tandem namin, talagang nakakahawa ‘yung energy ni AJ,” Sotto added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Despite the defeat, Sotto said he was proud with the energy brought to the Group A game not just by Edu but by the entire Gilas squad.

“I’m proud with the energy and the effort from all of us. ‘Yun nga lang, kinulang. Still, the fight was there."

With its second defeat, Gilas Pilipinas now faces a must-win against Italy on Tuesday if it is to march on to the next round, and Sotto said the focus is solely on that.

“Siyempre, against Italy, kailangan naming manalo. Hindi lang kami pinagpala na manalo the last two games. Focus lang namin manalo against Italy,” said Sotto.