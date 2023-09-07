Slovenia coach defends Luka Doncic, rues officiating in loss to Canada

SLOVENIA coach Aleksander Sekulic took shots at the officiating of their quarterfinal game against Canada last Thursday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Sekulic rued the physicality of the game that led to Luka Doncic not getting enough calls from the officials. The team’s frustration reached a boiling point after Doncic was ejected for committing his second technical foul for complaining.

Sekulic made his point by describing the fans at the Mall of Asia Arena who were predominantly Doncic fans.

“We had amazing atmosphere today. We had amazing support today. I felt like the whole area was cheering for us. There are a couple of guys that didn’t like us but what can we do,” said Sekulic.

Sekulic also addressed the officiating at the mixed zone.

“I think all game, we forced them to play tough shots but they were making it. But we didn’t have enough firepower. Seems to me it wasn’t a fair fight,” said Sekulic.

Slovenia’s bid to earn a medal ended on Thursday when they were frustrated by Canada, 100-89. They will now play in the classification round where they will go for the best finish possible.

Sekulic credited Canada for their play in the second half that saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett taking command for their team.

Sekulic also defended Doncic for being ejected as it was difficult for the Dallas Mavericks star to keep his emotions in check in such a game.

“It’s difficult to play a game if you got hit constantly, all game long. It’s difficult to control the emotions. We work a lot on this but it’s very difficult. He has the ball a lot in his hands. And it’s frustrating… You get tired from this. It’s very difficult. I don’t know if you could be in this situation to understand this. But it’s very difficult. That’s why the emotions come out. I know it’s not great. It doesn’t look good. But, it’s very, very difficult,” said Sekulic.

“That’s why it makes Luka so special. Because he is a great player. Tough to guard him in a legal way,” said Sekulic.

