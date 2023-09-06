Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Double whammy as Luka Doncic ejected in Slovenia loss to Canada

    Crowd favorite thrown out after picking up second technical foul
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Luka Doncic ejected technical foul Canada vs Slovenia
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    IT wasn't the kind of ending many had hoped for in Luka Doncic's first-ever game in Manila.

    The fancy guard was ejected in the final quarter of the FIBA World Cup game between Slovenia and Canada at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday night.

    The Dallas Mavericks star, who was the crowd favorite, was sent to the showers after being assessed his second technical foul with 6:37 left to play and his side trailing, 92-77.

    Slovenia went to lose the match, 100-89, and fell short of advancing to the semifinals.

    READ: Luka Doncic, Slovenia fall to Canada in World Cup quarterfinal

    His first technical was slapped at the five minutes mark of the second period and Slovenia slightly ahead, 40-38.

    Doncic finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

    He was 4-of-6 from three-point range, but was 8-of-20 from the field overall.

    The Slovenian main man later admitted he lost control of his emotions, leading to the technical fouls.

    "I think everybody knows what my frustration was. I'm playing for the national team and there's a lot of emotions, A lot of times I don't control myself which I had a lot of problems with," he said.

    Doncic also mentioned Canada's Dillon Brooks playing physical against him, which he believes game officials had not been calling.

    Incidentally, Brooks, who's been jeered by the capacity crowd everytime he touches the ball, also got ejected for incurring two technical fouls just a few minutes before Doncic was called for the same infraction.

    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

