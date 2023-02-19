Shawn Marion rooting for Kai Sotto to achieve NBA dream

SALT LAKE CITY - After retiring from the NBA following a decorated 16-year career, four-time All-Star Shawn Marion pursued business interests involving sports.

The 6-foot-7, 228-pound small forward who won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 is currently part of a consortium group that co-owns the Breakers of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

The 44-year Marion, who is here for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as one of the league's legends-slash-ambassadors, talked briefly about the NBA aspirations of former Adelaide 36er center Kai Sotto.

Marion said he's seen Kai play and liked what he saw.

"I think you know, keep working hard anything is possible. And I wish you the best of luck, Kai Sotto."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After leaving the NBL last February 5, Sotto inked a deal to play with the Hiroshima Dragonflies of the Japan B.League. From there he will head to the US to participate in multiple NBA camps and eventually play in the NBA Summer League this July.

During the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Sotto played in the Basketball Without Borders event.