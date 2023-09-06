Schroder defers to German teammates after playing ‘worst game’ of career

DENNIS Schroder admitted playing the worst game of his career, and yet it wasn’t enough to cost Germany a win and a berth in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup.

Despite Schroder held to a rare low scoring output Wednesday night, Die Mannschaft survived hard-fighting Latvia, 81-79, in their quarterfinal showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 29-year-old guard, currently with the Toronto Raptors, struggled from the field and finished with only nine points on 4-of-26 shooting after averaging 19.8 points in Germany’s first five games in the group stage.

He was scoreless in the first half and finished 0-of-8 from three-point range, joining Piter Girgoorian of Iran for the most number of missed three-point attempt without conversion in this year’s World Cup.

But somehow the 11th-ranked team found a way to get a win and avoid an upset against a Latvian side that is playing in its first-ever appearance in the tournament.

Schroder credited his teammates for holding the fort after not playing his usual game on this night.

“That’s probably the worst game I’ve ever played in my career,” said Schoder following the tightly contested match played before a crowd of 7,584. “But I mean, we’re still in the semifinals.”

His performance came after scoring 24 points and 10 assists in a 100-71 win over Slovenia in Germany’s final game in the group stage prior to departing for Manila from Okinawa, Japan.

Schoder has nothing but praise for his teammates for helping him bail this one out, led by the 16 of Franz Wagner.

“Shoutout to these guys in the locker room who helped me win this game,” he said. “That’s the reason why we’re all together, (and why) we’re a special team.”

Germany moved just two wins away from winning its first World Cup title, but Team USA stands in its way as they are set for a semifinal faceoff on Friday.

The match will have Schoder meeting former LA Lakers teammate Austin Reaves.

The German player said he looks forward to playing against Reaves and the challenge of beating the no. 2 ranked team in the world.

“That’s my guy. I ain’t got nothing but love for him. He’s my guy,” said Shroder. “I’m looking forward to it.”

