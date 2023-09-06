Germany holds off Latvia rally to set up World Cup semis vs Team USA

GERMANY advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, ending the Cinderella run of Latvia, 81-79, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Germans nearly squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead, with Davis Bertans missing a three-pointer in the final possession of the game for Latvia.

Germany arranged a semifinal match against United States on Friday, but not without some nervy moments.

Brothers Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner were responsible for Germany’s early pullaway that turned a 62-59 lead entering the fourth to a 70-59 advantage. Franz topscored for Germany with 16 points, while Mo had 12 including a slam at the end of that 11-0 run.

Germany also won following the struggles of Dennis Schroder, who missed his first 12 shots before finish with nine points including some clutch baskets in the fourth that enabled Germany to grab a 79-69 lead.

The scores:

Germany (81) - F. Wagner 16, Obst 13, M. Wagner 12, Thiemann 10, Schroder 9, Theis 9, Lo 6, Bonga 3, Voigtmann 3, Hollatz 0, Giffey DNP, Kramer DNP.

Latvia (79) - Zagars 24, Da. Bertans 20, Smits 14, Grazulis 8, R. Kurucs 7, Zoriks 4, A. Kurucs 2, Strautins 0, Cavars 0, Di. Bertans DNP, Pasecniks DNP.

Quarterscores: 13-16; 36-34; 62-59; 81-79.

