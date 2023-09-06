Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Germany holds off Latvia rally to set up World Cup semis vs Team USA

    Germans shrug off Schroder struggles to end Latvia Cinderella run
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Johannes Voightmann Germany vs Latvia
    Johannes Voightmann and the Germans are through to the semifinals.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    GERMANY advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, ending the Cinderella run of Latvia, 81-79, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Germany vs Latvia recap Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023

    The Germans nearly squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead, with Davis Bertans missing a three-pointer in the final possession of the game for Latvia.

    Germany arranged a semifinal match against United States on Friday, but not without some nervy moments.

    Brothers Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner were responsible for Germany’s early pullaway that turned a 62-59 lead entering the fourth to a 70-59 advantage. Franz topscored for Germany with 16 points, while Mo had 12 including a slam at the end of that 11-0 run.

    Mo Wagner Germany vs Latvia

    Germany also won following the struggles of Dennis Schroder, who missed his first 12 shots before finish with nine points including some clutch baskets in the fourth that enabled Germany to grab a 79-69 lead.

    Germany celebration vs Latvia

      The scores:

      Germany (81) - F. Wagner 16, Obst 13, M. Wagner 12, Thiemann 10, Schroder 9, Theis 9, Lo 6, Bonga 3, Voigtmann 3, Hollatz 0, Giffey DNP, Kramer DNP.

      Latvia (79) - Zagars 24, Da. Bertans 20, Smits 14, Grazulis 8, R. Kurucs 7, Zoriks 4, A. Kurucs 2, Strautins 0, Cavars 0, Di. Bertans DNP, Pasecniks DNP.

      Quarterscores: 13-16; 36-34; 62-59; 81-79.

